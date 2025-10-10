Reid (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The 28-year-old safety sustained a concussion during the Week 5 win over the Giants but has since cleared protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Reid, a first-year Saint, has tallied 18 total tackles and one pass defended across his first five games with the team. Now healthy again, he's expected to start alongside Jonas Sanker to form New Orleans' top safety duo.