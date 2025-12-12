Reid (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Reid upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. The first-year Saint is an integral part of the team's defense, recording 60 total tackles and four passes defensed, including one pick-six, across 12 appearances this season. If active for the Week 15 contest, Reid is expected to operate as New Orleans' top strong safety.