Saints' Justin Reid: DNP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Coach Kellen Moore added that Reid will not be placed on injured reserve with his knee injury that he suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. Reid could be looking at missing games, but it sounds like he has a good chance to play again this season.
