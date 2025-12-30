Reid logged two tackles (one solo) and a pass defense during the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Reid played every single defensive snap during Sunday's win but had just two stops to show for it. The veteran safety signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Saints in March after spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs, and in his first campaign with New Orleans he has accumulated 71 tackles (37 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and six pass defenses (including a pick-six) across 14 regular-season games.