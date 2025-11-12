Reid registered five tackles (one solo) during the Saints' 17-7 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Reid's tackling output wasn't as high as it was over the prior three games, but he did play every single defensive snap for the fourth time this season. The 2018 third-rounder has tallied at least five stops in four straight games, and he enters the Week 11 bye with 52 tackles (30 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and three pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.