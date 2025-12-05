Reid (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Erin Summers of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old didn't practice all week due to a knee injury and is now in line to miss his first game of the season Sunday. Reid is an integral portion of the Saints' defense, recording 60 total tackles and four passes defensed, including one pick-six, over 12 appearances. While he's sidelined in Week 14, expect Jordan Howden to start at strong safety.