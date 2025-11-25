Reid posted seven tackles (three solo) and a pick-six during the Saints' 24-10 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Reid picked of a Kirk Cousins pass that bounced off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts, which Reid was able to return for a 49-yard pick-six in what ended up being the Saints' lone touchdown in Sunday's loss. It was the first interception of the season for Reid and the second pick-six of his career, the first of which took place during his rookie season in 2018 as a member of the Texans. The veteran safety has logged 59 tackles (33 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four pass defenses through 11 regular-season games.