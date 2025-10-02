Reid (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Reid was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue. The injury doesn't appear to be much of a concern after he was able to practice Thursday without restrictions, and he should cleared for Sunday's home tilt against the Giants, barring any setback. The 2018 third-rounder has 16 tackles (13 solo) and one pass defense through the first four games of the regular season.