Reid finished the 2025 regular season with 72 tackles (37 colo), including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended, including one interception, across 15 games.

Reid's numbers took a slight hit in his first season with the Saints, as he tallied fewer than 83 tackles for the first time since 2021 and for just the second time in his career. The eight-year veteran was sidelined for two games, as well as the majority of the Week 13 loss to the Dolphins, with a knee injury. He also played just nine defensive snaps Week 5, so missing almost four games likely helps explain his dip in production. Reid has two seasons remaining on his three-year, $31.5 million deal with New Orleans.