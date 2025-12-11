Reid (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Reid was unable to practice Wednesday after missing last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers with a knee injury. The safety's upgrade to limited participation Thursday is a good sign for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If the 28-year-old must miss consecutive games, Jordan Howden will likely log another start at strong safety.