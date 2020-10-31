The Saints elevated Johnson to the active roster Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Johnson, Austin Carr and Tommylee Lewis were all added to the Saints' active roster Saturday, as the team prepares to face the Bears on Sunday without Michael Thomas (hamstring), Marquez Callaway (ankle) or Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19). Johnson wasn't targeted over 13 offensive snaps last week, but his role could grow against the Bears with Callway out of the picture. Pinpointing one receiver to dominate seems like a fool's errand, though.