After being sidelined for about one week due to a minor groin injury, Johnson has been able to log some activity in back-to-back sessions, but it's unclear if he's back to 100 percent just yet. With fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) still on the active/PUP list, Johnson would be the Saints' top option at the position for Sunday's preseason contest against the Chargers, assuming he's cleared to suit up.