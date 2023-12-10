Johnson (quad) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 14 game against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson was limited to a trio of limited practices this week due to a quad issue, but it looks like he'll be able to take the field Sunday. That should help soften the blow of the likely absence of Taysom Hill, who is expected to sit out due to a foot injury. Johnson hasn't been much of a contributor when healthy this season, surpassing 40 receiving yards just once over his eight games.