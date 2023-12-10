Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers.

A quadriceps injury capped Johnson to limited sessions during the entirety of Week 14 prep, but it won't stop him from being available to the Saints offense Sunday. With WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and TE Taysom Hill (foot/hand) inactive, Johnson could play a bigger role than usual behind the team's top pass catcher Chris Olave (illness). On the season, Johnson boasts a modest 18-142-1 line on 32 targets in eight appearances.