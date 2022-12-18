Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Coming off his only absence of the season Week 13 due to an ankle injury, Johnson used the Saints' Week 14 bye to get healthier, which resulted in limited sessions Wednesday through Friday and a questionable designation for Week 15. Fellow tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) experienced the same regimen and designation, but in the end both players will be available Sunday. Johnson has been the better pass catcher of the two this season, recording a cumulative 31-349-5 line on 49 targets in 12 appearances.