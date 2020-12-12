site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-juwan-johnson-back-with-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Back with active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Saints elevated Johnson to the active roster Saturday.
Johnson is being called up for the fourth time this season. Over the previous three games, Johnson caught just one pass for a five-yard gain. He'll add depth in Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 44 min read