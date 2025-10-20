Johnson brought in five of seven targets for 79 yards in the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The veteran tight end tied Chris Olave for the team lead in receptions while checking in as the runner-up to him in receiving yards. Johnson's yardage total was a new season high and his best since Week 1 of the season, while his target tally was just two fewer than the combined number of looks he'd seen in the previous three games. Sunday's level of involvement was particularly encouraging considering the availability of both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau, and Johnson should continue to be a focal point of the offense in a Week 8 home matchup against a Buccaneers defense that's notoriously generous to tight ends.