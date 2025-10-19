Johnson accrued five receptions (on seven targets) for 79 yards during Sunday's 26-14 defeat to the Bears.

Johnson posted a season high in receiving yards following three straight underwhelming performances with fewer than 30 receiving yards. The 29-year-old had a slow start before heating up in the second half, catching all four of his targets for 73 yards. Johnson has now posted at least five catches in four of seven games this season, and he's consistently been the Saints' No. 3 pass catcher behind wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, who logged seven and nine targets, respectively. The tight end will look to catch his second touchdown of the season when the Saints next play versus the Buccaneers in Week 8.