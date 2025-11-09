Johnson caught all four of his targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Panthers.

The tight end put together a career-best day in terms of yardage, including a 30-yard touchdown from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough in the fourth quarter, the second straight game in which the duo has connected for a score. Johnson is having a breakout campaign in his sixth NFL season, putting together a 43-491-3 line on 61 targets through 10 games heading into the Saints' bye week.