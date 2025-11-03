Johnson recorded three receptions (on four targets) for 31 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-10 loss versus the Rams.

Johnson hauled in the lone passing touchdown for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first career start for the Saints. This was the tight end's first touchdown since Week 2, and he tied with Chris Olave for the team's second-most targets behind WR2 Rashid Shaheed (nine). New Orleans' offense has been one of the worst-performing units in the NFL this season, but Johnson is on pace for the most productive campaign of his six-year career. Through nine games, he is just 11 catches and 149 receiving yards shy of his career-best marks from last year. The Saints next face the divisional-rival Panthers in Week 10 on Sunday.