Saints' Juwan Johnson: Cleared to face Tampa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (neck) won't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Johnson started the week as a limited practice participant, being listed with a new injury after playing through a minor ankle issue earlier in October. He's coming off a 79-yard performance in Chicago but otherwise has failed to maintain his momentum after a strong start to the season (at least in fantasy terms).