Johnson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The minor ankle injury is less of a concern than Johnson's recent drop in production -- six targets and 45 yards over the past two games -- combined with the recent returns of fellow tight ends Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau. Johnson took 85 percent of snaps in a Week 5 win over the Giants, but that was actually his season low, with the number having dropped by a few percentage points with each passing game since he took 99 percent of snaps in Week 1. He may soon run out of chances to prove that his surprising September production wasn't just a mirage.