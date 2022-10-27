Johnson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Johnson avoided the injury report entirely Wednesday, so his inclusion one day later could be indicative of an injury suffered on the practice field. Ultimately, his listing Friday may give a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Raiders. With Adam Trautman (ankle) unable to practice the last two weeks, Johnson would be in line for top positioning on the TE depth chart if he's able to demonstrate his health in the coming days.
More News
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Pair of touchdown grabs in loss•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Primed for another big snap count•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Four catches in win•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Nabs one catch in win•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Fall back into No. 2 role•
-
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Fails to haul in lone target•