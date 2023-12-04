Johnson failed to haul in any of his three targets during Sunday's 33-28 defeat against Detroit.

Johnson failed to log a reception for the first time this season. The 27-year-old also made a pivotal mistake on the Saints' first offensive play of the game when he failed to secure a short pass while running across the middle of the field. This resulted in the ball popping up in the air and allowed Lions safety Brian Branch to make a diving interception. The Saints went on to fall behind 21-0 late in the first quarter, and Johnson did not record a target after early in the second quarter. Johnson still logged more targets than fellow tight ends Foster Moreau (two) and Jimmy Graham (one), though these two combined for three receptions and a touchdown. Johnson's performance is especially disappointing considering that the Saints were without two of their top three wideouts with Rashid Shaheed (thigh) inactive and Michael Thomas (knee) on IR. Across eight games this season, the 6-foot-4 tight end has recorded 18 receptions (on 29 targets) for 142 yards on just one touchdown. He'll look to play an all-around better game this coming Sunday against the Panthers.