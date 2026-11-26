Coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Johnson (hamstring/wrist) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Per Ross Jackson of WWL-TV, Johnson -- who logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday's practice estimate -- wasn't spotted at Thursday's session. The tight end thus has one more chance to practice before the Saints' Week 12 injury designations are assigned. If Johnson ends up limited or out this weekend, Noah Fant and Oscar Delp would be in line for added snaps in the team's offense versus Cincinnati.