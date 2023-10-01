Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a calf injury, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
The Saints made the announcement not long after kickoff, so it's unclear if Johnson actually saw the field. If Johnson is unable to return, the team will be down to just one healthy tight end (Jimmy Graham) on the game-day roster with Foster Moreau (ankle) inactive.
