Johnson was limited at Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Following the Saints' first official practice of Week 2, a new and potentially big injury has emerged. Johnson will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to play Monday at Carolina. If Johnson ends up limited or out for that contest, Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham are around to pick up the slack at tight end for New Orleans.