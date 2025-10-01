Johnson missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury

This marks the first time this season that Johnson's practice reps have been impacted in any way, while fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee, reserve/PUP list) and Foster Moreau (knee, reserve/PUP list), who had their practice windows opened this week, were both limited. It remains to be seen if Johnson's status is in peril for Sunday's game against the Giants, but he at least will have two more chances to mix into drills this week before the Saints potentially make a ruling on his availability for Week 5.