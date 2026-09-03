Johnson didn't see any action during the Saints' three-game preseason slate.

Johnson is locked in atop the depth chart at tight end for New Orleans, and with Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) set to miss at least the first four games of the season and no clear WR2 on the roster, Johnson could have a significant pass-catching role out of the gates. Tyler Shough has already predicted a big season for his former college teammate after Johnson was fantasy's overall TE5 in yards per game and TE8 in catches per game following last season's Rashid Shaheed trade ahead of Week 10. Turning 30 years old Sept. 13, Johnson is coming off a 77-889-3 campaign on 102 targets last season.