Johnson caught one of two targets for five yards during Sunday's 38-27 win versus the Colts.

Johnson played a season-low 61 percent of New Orleans' offense snaps in his first game back after missing four straight with a calf injury. The 27-year-old was not fully cleared until Friday's injury report, so it's likely that the team did not want to use him quite as the first three games of the season when he played at least 70 percent of offense snaps in each contest. Johnson also saw slightly less playing time than fellow tight end Foster Moreau, who did not see a target Sunday. Johnson will look to record more than three catches for the first time this season when New Orleans takes on Chicago in Week 9.