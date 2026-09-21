Johnson caught all four targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens.

Johnson dealt with an illness during the week but played 36 of 68 offensive snaps and ran 23 routes on Tyler Shough's 39 dropbacks. It was a dip in snap rate and route share compared to Week 1 for Johnson, but he still out-targeted Noah Fant four to zero against Baltimore. Through two games, Johnson has seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. It will be interesting to see if his snaps and routes come back up to Week 1 levels next Sunday against the Raiders.