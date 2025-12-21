Johnson caught eight of nine targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

Johnson tied his season high for receptions and came three receiving yards shy of his season high as Tyler Shough threw for a career-high 308 yards. This was the sixth consecutive game with at least four receptions for Johnson, who has emerged as a steady contributor in a Saints passing game that lacks appealing healthy alternatives behind Chris Olave. Johnson will look to keep building momentum in Week 17 against the Titans.