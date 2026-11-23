Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Johnson is still undergoing further medical evaluation after injuring his hamstring during Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears, Ross Jackson of WWL-TV reports.

The Saints expect to have a better feel for Johnson's status Wednesday, when the team will hold its first practice of Week 12. Before exiting the loss to the Bears in the third quarter, Johnson was targeted just once and failed to record a reception for the second time in 10 appearances on the season. If the hamstring injury prevents Johnson from playing next weekend in Cincinnati, Noah Fant and Oscar Delp would be in line for added snaps at tight end.