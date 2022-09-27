Johnson did not record a catch and was targeted once over 47 offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.
Johnson did not catch a pass for the first time in 2022, as he almost perfectly split snaps with Adam Trautman, who played 44 of his 52 snaps on offense. Meanwhile, fourth-string tight end Nick Vannett caught his lone target for five yards in his first game of the season. Johnson will have a solid opportunity to connect with quarterback Jameis Winston if wideouts Michael Thomas (toe), Jarvis Landry (foot) and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) are limited or forced to sit out Week 4.
