Johnson recorded three receptions (four targets) for 33 yards during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Johnson played a season-low 29 offensive snaps behind Adam Trautman (39 offensive snaps), who recorded three receptions for 37 yards as the Saints' starting tight end Sunday. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher still received one more target from starting quarterback Andy Dalton compared to Trautman, and the two tight ends registered their largest combined receiving effort of the season with starting wideout Michael Thomas (foot) out in Week 4. Johnson has now recorded at least two receptions and four targets in all but one game through four weeks, though he has yet to bring in a receiving touchdown this season.