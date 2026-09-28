Johnson caught all eight of his targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Raiders.

The veteran tight end continues to have an impressive start to the season, hauling in TD strikes of one and two yards from Tyler Shough. but Johnson had a tough end to his day as he fumbled to end the Saints' final possession while they were trying to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter. Johnson has put together a 15-173-3 line on 19 targets through three games, and he'll look to atone for his miscue in a Week 4 home tilt against the Falcons.