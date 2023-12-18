Johnson gathered in both of his targets for 38 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-6 victory versus the Giants.

Johnson caught a wide open 23-yard touchdown pass up the seam to cap off the Saints' opening drive of the second half. This was the 6-foot-4 tight end's second touchdown of the year, and he also recorded his second-most receiving yards of any game this season Sunday. The 27-year-old continued to operate in a balanced rotation at tight end, tying with 37-year-old Jimmy Graham in both targets and receptions while Foster Moreau paced this unit with three catches on five targets. This group has taken on a bigger role in the offense as of late while wideout Michael Thomas (knee) has been on IR, and this was somewhat exacerbated with Chris Olave (ankle) inactive Sunday. But, across 10 games this season, Johnson has now recorded just 22 catches (on 37 targets) for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His overall production will likely remain limited so long as the Saints continue to roll out multiple pass-catching tight ends moving forward.