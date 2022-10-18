Johnson hauled in 4 of 6 targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 30-26 defeat against the Bengals.

Johnson recorded a career-high four receptions with starting wideouts Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave all sidelined with injuries Week 6. The 6-foot-4 tight end finished third on the team in targets behind running back Alvin Kamara (nine) and wide receiver Marquez Callaway (seven). Johnson also played 56 of New Orleans' 72 total offensive snaps compared to just 23 snaps and 16 snaps for fellow tight ends J.P. Holtz and Adam Trautman, respectively. While Olave did clear concussion protocol Monday, Johnson could see yet another prominent target share if Thomas and Landry remain out during Thursday's game against the Cardinals.