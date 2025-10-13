Johnson reeled in both of his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 25-19 defeat against the Patriots. He also lost a fumble.

Johnson suited up after dealing with an ankle issue during practice for the second week in a row. The 29-year-old also logged exactly two catches for the second straight contest, as he recorded season lows in targets and receiving yards. The lowlight of Johnson's performance came on his second catch when he coughed up a fumble in the fourth quarter. Johnson went from averaging 9.7 targets per game over the first three weeks to averaging 3.0 over the last three weeks. This downturn in opportunities has coincided with the overall decrease in passing attempts for the Saints across the last three games, so it appears his dropoff in production may continue so long as the New Orleans offense eases its reliance on Spencer Rattler's arm. Johnson will look to grab more passes during the Week 7 contest versus Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19.