Johnson caught both of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime win over the Browns.

Johnson made a catch early in the game but wasn't heard from again until overtime, when he caught a 15-yard touchdown to open the extra period. It proved to be the game-winner after the Browns failed on their two-point conversion following their touchdown with one minute left on the clock. After a strong start to the season in which he caught three touchdowns and posted 50-plus yards in each of the first four games, Johnson has been limited to just 57 yards and one score on seven grabs across the last four games. With Jordyn Tyson back to muddy the picture even further, Johnson is more of a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet.