Johnson (groin) is practicing in a limited fashion Tuesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson continues to work his way back from a minor groin injury sustained during practice last Wednesday, per Patrick McAvoy of SI.com. He figures to continue cautiously ramping up his activity level in advance of the Saints' preseason opener against the Chargers on Sunday. With Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) both recovering from knee procedures and on the active/PUP list, Johnson has a clear path to establishing himself as the No. 1 option at tight end for New Orleans.