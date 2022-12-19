Johnson hauled in four of six targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-18 win versus Atlanta.

Johnson returned following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. As a result, he reprised his role as one of the Saints' top receivers, pacing the team in targets and receptions Week 15. Johnson also displayed his ability after the catch by evading multiple Atlanta defenders on his way in a 19-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Johnson now leads the Saints with seven receiving touchdowns this season, all of which have come across his last seven games.