Johnson caught four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

The tight end was on the other end of Derek Carr's only TD pass of the day, hauling in an 11-yard strike late in the third quarter. It was Johnson's third touchdown of the season and second in the last three games, and the 50 yards were a season high for him. Carr left the game late in the fourth quarter to be checked out for a concussion and a hand injury, and if he is forced to sit out a Week 15 clash with the Commanders, Johnson could be leaned on more heavily as a security blanket by Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler.