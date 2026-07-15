Saints' Juwan Johnson: Heads reloaded TE room

Johnson remains the Saints' top tight end after New Orleans added Noah Fant in free agency and third-round rookie Oscar Delp in the 2026 NFL Draft, Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports.

Johnson restructured his deal with the Saints in March to free up cap space and is coming off a career year, but the team's offseason investment at tight end gives him more target competition entering 2026. Fant represents another proven receiving option, while Delp's athleticism could make him an upgrade over departees Jack Stoll and Foster Moreau. New Orleans also added a first-round wideout in rookie Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed). While Johnson's role in the passing game is secure, and the Saints could deploy more multi-TE looks in 2026, matching last year's volume will likely be a tough ask.