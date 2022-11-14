Johnson recorded five receptions on seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Johnson paced the Saints' pass catchers in receptions and yards, and he also recorded the team's only touchdown of the day. His score came late in the first half when he got open down the right sideline for a relatively easy 15-yard touchdown. He didn't have particularly notable receptions otherwise, though Johnson has now topped 40 receiving yards in three of his last five games -- also tallying four touchdowns in that span.