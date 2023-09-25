Johnson hauled in two of four targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat to the Packers.

Johnson logged five or fewer targets for the third game in a row despite the absence of Foster Moreau (ankle). While the starting tight end only finished with fewer targets than wideouts Chris Olave (11) and Michael Thomas (nine), he still tied with backup running back Tony Jones in terms of targets. He also lost out on the Saints' only red-zone scoring opportunity, as backup tight end Jimmy Graham instead caught an eight-yard touchdown pass on his lone target of the game in the first quarter. Johnson did log three targets after backup quarterback Jameis Winston stepped in for starter Derek Carr, who was forced out in the third quarter and did not return after suffering what's believed to be a right AC sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Johnson's role and usage as TE1 don't figure to fluctuate much if Carr ends up missing time moving forward with this injury.