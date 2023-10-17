Johnson (calf) isn't taking part in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Johnson hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his calf in pregame warmups ahead of the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers. With the Saints facing a quick turnaround for Week 7 with a Thursday night game against the Jaguars, Johnson appears headed for a fourth consecutive missed game. Look for Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill to take on most of the snaps at tight end Thursday.