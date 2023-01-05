Johnson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Johnson sat out Wednesday's session due to the quad issue that he apparently picked up coming out of this past Sunday's upset win over the Eagles, during which the tight end recorded five receptions for 62 yards on seven targets. Though the Saints don't have much to play for Week 18, Johnson's return to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- suggests he's aiming to play this weekend against the Panthers. New Orleans will release its final Week 18 injury report later Friday, when it'll be known whether Johnson approaches the season finale with or without an injury designation.
