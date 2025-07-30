Johnson is expected to miss only a few days after suffering an undisclosed injury during Saints training camp, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Coach Kellen Moore wouldn't clarify whether Johnson's health concern occurred Tuesday or Wednesday, but the Saints should have some clarity Thursday once testing has been undertaken, per John Sigler of USA Today. Underhill's report indicates Johnson avoided anything significant, but with fellow TEs Taysom Hill (knee) and Foster Moreau (knee) on the active/PUP list, holding Johnson out of drills until he's healthy likely is a prudent approach.