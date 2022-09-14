Johnson secured two of five targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.
Johnson recorded a career game during Sunday's comeback victory. He led all Saints TEs in targets, though Taysom Hill rushed four times for 81 yards and a touchdown while also making one two-yard catch. The 2020 UDFA is only a deep depth stash for fantasy at this point, but his involvement will be worth monitoring Week 2 versus Tampa Bay. He converted positions from wide receiver last offseason.
